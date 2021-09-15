Doosan Infracore claims it is the first company in the world to develop and apply a front projection function with the transparent bucket.

Earlier this year, Doosan Infracore Europe launched the industry’s first wheel loader ‘Transparent Bucket’ system.

Last week, the concept won two of the major awards at the international Matexpo Exhibition in Belgium.

The ‘transparent bucket’ system won in both the Innovation and Safety categories, scooping two of the three awards organised by Matexpo, which was decided by an independent jury of specialists from the sector.

The system records images in front of the wheel loader with top and bottom front-loaded cameras showing combined images on the cab monitor in real time using a curved projection method.

It’s understood a total of 51 applications were submitted for the awards this year – 22 for the Innovation Award, 12 for the Safety Award and 17 for the the third category in this year’s Matexpo awards, Green Award.

Matexpo is a biennial international trade fair showcasing machinery and equipment for the construction industry. It is the third-largest trade fair of its type in Europe, typically attracting more than 40,000 visitors to each edition of the show.

How does the concept work?

The transparent bucket system allows the wheel loader driver to see blind spots in front of the bucket on the machine, using the monitor in the cab.

Doosan have said that with this new feature, the driver will easily be able to check the blind spots in front of the bucket via the cab monitor, increasing safety and helping to prevent accidents.

Doosan has also said another advantage of the system is that it can improve work efficiency by providing a forward-view perspective for the driver during loading/unloading or when carrying materials such as aggregates, sand and soil.

Patents applied for

Doosan Infracore claims it is the first company in the world to develop and apply a front projection function with the transparent bucket and has applied for patents in Korea, North America, Europe and China.

This new feature joins Doosan’s other safety systems, such as the around view monitor (AVM) system, that can observe the machine’s surroundings, and a rear warning system using ultrasonic sensors.

A Doosan Infracore spokesperson commented: “As machinery and site safety standards continue to be significantly raised around the world, advanced safety systems have become a key factor in selecting equipment. We plan to continue developing safety features that can protect drivers and other workers on site, and we aim to be at the forefront in creating construction sites that are safer and accident free.”