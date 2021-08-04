Very well known in Pedigree circles Doreen Corridan is often in the spotlight for breeding exploits. Bobby O'Connells Roundhil Iondine, interbreed champion at Charleville show and reserve interbreed champion at Cork show. Exhibited by Doreen Corridan, Bobby O'Connell and William Collins \ Shanon Kinahan

The board of Munster Bovine has confirmed the appointment of Dr Doreen Corridan to the role of chief executive officer of the Mallow-based farm services provider.

Dr Doreen Corridan is to succeed Kevin Coffey as chief executive of Munster Bovine, more commonly known as Munster AI and milk recording or the Munster Cattle Breeding Group.

Former CEO Coffey resigned on 1 April after five years with the company to pursue other interests.

Dairygold’s operations chief Tim Healy was bridging the gap and will continue until Corridan starts in her new role on 23 August.

Corridan has been head of technical at Munster and on the senior management team since 2007. Her new role will get her a seat at the ICBF board table again.

A big believer in milk recording and better genetics, her appointment fits well with the strategic pillars of the Munster Bovine business.

Munster Bovine has had its challenges recently. The business has had to deal with a number of AI sires that had reduced fertility.

Milk recording, particularly DIY milk recording, is constantly in the firing line.

Members of Dairygold Co-op’s outer committee have been very vocal on concerns recently.

Dairygold holds a 66% share in Munster Cattle Breeding Group. Kerry Agri and the West Cork Co-ops hold the balance of shares.

Barryroe’s Laurence Sexton was recently appointed to the board of Munster. Some suggest the Munster directors should be drawn and elected from a wider pool of users rather than just representatives of the owners.

Financial accounts are not published separately for Munster Cattle Breeding Group. I understand the budget is to make around €1m profit each year, but recent price increases for services will see this rise significantly, so all eyes will be on future investments.

