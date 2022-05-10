The reserve champion Sheemore Trillick pictured exhibited by Patrick Farrell with IACS president Sean Kilkenny and judge David Holland. He sold for €4,600. \ Peadar Glennon

The trade for Aberdeen Angus bulls has been really solid over the last few weeks and last Wednesday’s Irish Angus Cattle Society sale at Thurles Mart was no exception.

The 352km round trip made by Leitrim breeders John and Patrick Farrell proved very rewarding when they took home both the overall and reserve champion rosette in the pre-sale show and also secured the top two prices of the day at €4,600 and €4,200.

Sheemore Touchdown was selected as sale champion by judge David Holland. Touchdown was sired by Dillon New Holland and is out of a homebred Jerusalem Faraday dam, Sheemore Pamila R443. Exhibited by John and Patrick Farrell from Sheemore, Co Leitrim, this November 2020-born bull went on to sell for €4,200, the second highest price of the day.

The overall champion Sheemore Touchdown exhibited by John Farrell with judge David Holland. / Peadar Glennon

The Farrells also exhibited reserve champion Sheemore Trillick, which sold for the highest price of €4,600. Also born in November 2020, this Liss Brendan-sired bull is out of homebred dam Sheemore Polly M372 which is by Coneyisland Legend.

The class 3 winner Cavetown Uriah, exhibited by Norman Little.\ Peadar Glennon

Hitting the €3,500 mark was class 3 winner Cavetown Uriah, exhibited by Norman and Joy Little, Cavetown, Boyle, Co Roscommon. Born in April 2021, this Steil Masterpiece 303-sired bull was also out of a homebred dam, Cavetown Kayle, by Luddenmore Faeroe.

Selling at €3,200 was Roscommon T 1588 for Padraig and Margaret O’Connor, Elphin, Co Roscommon. This Dooneen Pounder G136-sired bull is out of Sandylane Tadgh dam Cahermurphy Janette.

The winner of Class 1 Roscommon Terence, exhibited by Padraig O`Connor.. \ Peadar Glennon

Also selling at €3,200 was Bunnymore Ulrick for Michael Reynolds, Eslin, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim. This March 2021-born bull was sired by Bohey Jasper and is out of homebred Ballymagrine Wonder-sired dam Bunnymore Katie.

Overall, there was a 92% clearance with an average price of €3,100.