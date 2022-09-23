Carlow’s Eamonn Tracey and Wexford’s John Whelan were crowed world ploughing champions on Thursday following the World Ploughing Contest in Ratheniska, Co Laois.

Tracey took home the top accolade in the conventional class, driving a Valtra tractor with Kverneland plough. He scored 208 points in the contest.

Whelan won the world reversible title, with his New Holland and Kervneland plough, scoring 188 points.

Northern Ireland was also successful at this year’s event, with Andrew Gill taking home second place in the conventional class and David Wright coming second in the reversible class.

The World Ploughing Contest had been due to take place in Russia. However, it was stripped of the honour as a result of its invasion of Ukraine. Ireland was then ratified to host the 67th running of the event.