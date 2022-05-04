The bulls in each straw are all of the same breed and share similar figures for calving and gestation.

Dovea Genetics has launched a triple semen straw range to the Irish market.

The straws contain a combination of semen from three bulls in order to increase conception rates and are aimed towards the dairy beef market.

The bull semen in each straw is of the same breed and share similar figures for calving and gestation.

“Sperm from different bulls will last different lengths in the cow, so depending on when the cow ovulates the sperm could be obsolete.

“By pooling the sperm together you have increased capacitation and ultimately a greater chance of fertilisation,” beef programme manager at Dovea, John Lynch, said.

Currently available at Dovea Genetics is an Angus triple, a Belgian Blue triple and a Limousin triple, costing €10 per straw.

International demand

“Given the huge international demand for these straws, we said we’d chance them on the market.

“We sent out our flyer recently and there has been huge interest from our Irish customers.”

Lynch added that the straws are particularly aimed at the last four weeks of the breeding season or for problem cows.

“It’s in everyone’s best interest to increase conception rates. If we can improve conception by 15%, it’s a positive for everyone,” he said.

Lynch said that regarding registering the calf, you register them to the triple AI code, which will be verified by ICBF.

These triple semen straws have been available in both Europe and the US for the last two decades.