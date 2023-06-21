Alice Doyle, IFA Farm Family and Social Affairs Chair, speaking at the IFA regional meeting on succession and inheritance in Mitchelstown, Co Cork. \ Donal O'Leary

I hear Alice Doyle has entered the race to become the IFA deputy president.

The current farm family committee chair informed Wexford’s executive at its officers’ meeting on Tuesday evening of her intention to run.

I understand she already has the five other nominations she needs to run, and joins Galway’s Pat Murphy in the race for deputy president.

Doyle becomes the first woman to seek either one of the national leadership positions in the history of the IFA.

Rosemarie Smith of Meath was previously a vice-president (now regional chair) for Ulster/north Leinster, but no woman has sought the presidency or the deputy presidency.