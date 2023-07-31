Police in Northern Ireland are investigating the theft of 12 sheep in Co Fermanagh.

Police received a report of the sheep theft which occurred on the Tullynincrin Road/Ferney Road, Irvinestown on Friday 28 July.

The sheep are suspected to have been stolen sometime between 2pm on Friday and 11am on Saturday morning.

The police have asked the public for information in relation to the reported theft.

If you were in this area and observed anything suspicious or the moving of sheep, please contact police on 101 quoting CC1224 30/07/23.