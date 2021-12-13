The nitrates action programme is to be finalised in early March. / Philip Doyle

Ireland’s draft nitrates action programme (NAP) will be published on Tuesday morning.

A six-week public consultation on the draft NAP natura impact statement and the strategic environmental assessment will also be launched. The closing date for receipt of responses is 26 January 2022.

There were 700 submissions to the first two consultation periods on the draft nitrates programme.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said his ambition is to protect and enhance Ireland’s water quality and biodiversity while ensuring Ireland continues to produce top-quality food.

“Securing the derogation is a key priority and that we meet these multiple ambitions.

“Once the NAP is finalised, the overall package will assist Ireland’s agri-food sector in working towards its targets under Food Vision 2030, in a sustainable manner.

“In particular, this package will pave the way for a formal vote on Ireland’s derogation in the coming months,” he said.

March deadline

The NAP, to be finalised in early March, and ongoing negotiations with the European Commission on the package of measures will clear the way for a formal vote by the EU nitrates management committee on Ireland’s request for a renewal of its derogation under the nitrates directive.

This vote is scheduled to take place in March 2022.

The Department of Agriculture said that the derogation allows more intensive farmers to operate at a higher stocking rate subject to adherence to stricter rules.

Once a successful vote is secured, the derogation will be incorporated into the action programme, it said.

Stay tuned to the Irish Farmers Journal on Tuesday to see the updated plan.