Fortune recently shone on a distant relation of The Dealer when she fell in for some land in the southeast.

Although delighted with her windfall, the cousin was in a bit of a quandary about what to do with her property which is perched on the side of a steep hill, south-facing, and overlooking the winding flow of the Barrow.

A solar farm was suggested, but the thoughts of installing a 30ac mirror across from her home place was never a runner.

Forestry was also considered. But the continuing difficulties with licensing dissuaded her from that particular option.

However, the recent blast of fine weather – and promises of much more of it to come – have left her wondering whether vines rather than trees might be the way to go.

Châteauneuf de Barrow could yet be the vintage of the future.