With the fields confirmed for the IFA elections, attention now turns to the prospective candidates for the ICMSA presidency.

With Pat McCormack coming to the end of his second and final three-year term, who is in the field?

At present, the only likely candidate for president is Denis Drennan. The Kilkenny dairy farmer is currently deputy president, and has been open about his ambition to take the next step up.

Securing the deputy presidency on the retirement of Lorcan McCabe was seen as an important stepping stone. Prior to that, Drennan was farm and rural affairs chair.

It may be that Drennan will be unopposed for the presidency.

A name I’m hearing for deputy president is Eamon Carroll, a Tipperary farmer who is currently on the dairy committee. Carroll is also chair of the National Dairy Council since 2019.