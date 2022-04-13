The next deputy president of the ICMSA Denis Drennan has come out swinging at the Department of Agriculture’s attitude to the pig and poultry sectors.

Drennan is to be elected to the role this Thursday and will replace Lorcan McCabe who stepped down last month.

I see he has said it was “interesting” to see that the investment ceilings in TAMS for pig and poultry farmers are to be increased from €80,000 to €200,000 in response to the problems in the industry.

He questioned why the ceilings for dairy and beef investments weren’t increased as well. The Dealer is questioning if it was a dig at IFA president and pig farmer Tim Cullinan and his lobbying efforts, but that’s a story for another day.