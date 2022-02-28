With some drier weather in the forecast, there will be a chance to get some slurry out and take the pressure off storage tanks. \ Houston Green

Slurry tanks are coming under pressure on many cattle farms as a wet February called a halt to spreading plans.

Although ground conditions are poor on the vast majority of cattle farms, there is some drier weather forecast through the rest of the week and over the weekend.

Hopefully this will help fields on lighter, free-draining soils to soak and allow a few tanker loads of slurry to be applied, relieving the pressure on storage tanks.

While spreading activity will be determined by which fields can carry a tanker, if possible, target any application to grass swards with a low to medium cover. These swards are unlikely to be grazed until the end of March at the earliest.

Farm walk

Towards the weekend, walk the farm to assess ground conditions and identify any field that could carry a tanker of slurry.

Look to the following week’s forecast. If there is a chance of more dry weather to come, then weigh up up how much slurry you can apply to kick start grass growth or safeguard against a late turnout.

Swards with heavy covers will need grazing before slurry is applied. Again, make a note of how much grass is on farm and when you could potentially start slipping animals out to begin grazing.

