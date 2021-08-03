The tillage sector is one of the most carbon-efficient sectors of Irish agriculture.

Drinks Ireland welcomed the inclusion of a target to increase the area under tillage production in the Food Vision 2030 strategy, which was published this week.

The representative body for Irish drinks manufacturers and suppliers inputted to the strategy and pushed for the inclusion of a commitment to increase tillage production.

In a statement, the group said that an implementation plan is now required for the delivery of this target.

Focus spring barley

Director of Drinks Ireland Patricia Callan said that “Ireland’s agriculture and drinks sectors are intrinsically linked".

"A 2020 report from Teagasc found that the Irish drinks industry is supported with grain production from more than 2,000 farmers producing approximately 300,000 tonnes of grain from approximately 45,000 hectares,” she added.

“We welcome that the strategy published today recognises that the tillage sector is one of the most carbon-efficient sectors of Irish agriculture and includes a target for increased tillage production.

“However, we believe that this target requires more detailed definition, to include a focus on reversing the loss of land planted under spring barley.

"We believe there is a need for a detailed implementation plan to drive the delivery of this target,” she concluded.