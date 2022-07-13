Minister Martin Heydon speaking at the launch of the Drinks Ireland partnership with the tillage Signpost Farms programme on the farm of Tom Tierney from Prosperous in Kildare.

Drinks Ireland announced a partnership with Teagasc’s Signpost programme, which aims to further support grain producers and help reduce the environmental footprint of tillage farmers.

Drinks Ireland represents Irish drinks manufacturers and suppliers, and the initiative is to underpin the future sustainability needs of the whole supply chain.

Speaking at the announcement, Minister of State Martin Heydon commented that Food Vision 2030 recognises tillage as one of the most carbon efficient sectors and it is hugely important for the drinks industry. So collaboration between these stakeholders makes sense.

Minister Heydon also commented that the Drinks Ireland partnership can help communicate the advancements being made by farmers to consumers through their marketing efforts.