Driving farm output top priority for focus farms

Thursday evening last 26 October the Farm Profit Programme held an open event at Thainstone mart.

The Farm Profit Programme evening at Thainstone Mart included a panel discussion session with each of the six focus farmers. Each of the farms described some of the changes they have made since joining the programme in January. Although they only have 10 months of the programme under their belts, already they have made great strides to improve the profitability of their farms. A video of the evening can be seen on the Farmers Journal Scotland website. Here are some of the highlights of the night:

Mark Mackay, Greenvale, Thurso

170 spring- and summer-calving cows

Soil fertility:

Our ground had a quite low pH of about 5.5 so we needed to bring that up to a target of between 6.3 and 6.5. We spread 140t of lime between spring and after silage.

You can really tell the difference already, the fields are much greener coming into the back end and we have a lot more grass.

Rotational grazing:

We rotationally grazed one bulling group of cows this year. We split a 17 acre field into two and had another nine acre field next door.

This ran 36 cows and their calves all year, plus we took out nine acres out for silage in late May as it had gone too strong for grazing.

This was double the stocking rate that we would usually run on this ground. If we could get all the fields working as well as this has, there is huge potential on the farm for expansion.

Plan to drive output:

We are currently looking at the options for putting up another shed. Winter accommodation is the limiting factor on the farm so if we want to up the cow numbers significantly a shed will have to be built.

We plan to buy in some cattle for summer grazing next year to try and boost farm output.

Andy Duffus, Mains of Auchriachan, Tomintoul

Max Duffus and Andy Duffus (right)

95 cows, spring and autumn calving

630 ewes

Soil fertility:

The pH was very low. We have been spreading pot ale on the ground for the last couple of years. While this is a boost for fertility, it is very low in pH so we need to do more on the liming side. We spread 200t this spring and it has really helped to improve the grass this year.

We will apply lime to more ground next spring. What we applied this year will still be breaking down and working on the ground over the next couple of years.

Rotational grazing:

We rotated the autumn-calvers around three fields throughout the summer. After weaning we put the cows to the hill to manage condition while the calves remained on the rotational grazing.

After silage we split three fields in half and rotated the lambs around them. We’ve managed to get a good number of lambs away fat from the better grazing.

Plan to drive output:

We have bought in some Highland cross Shorthorn heifers and we hope to have 20 here for next year to go to the bull. This will make more use of the hill ground and heifers from this herd will be used as replacements for the in-bye herd.

These cows will also improve the hill grazing for the sheep so we hope to get more output from the farm this way.

Arthur Duguid, Mains of Cranna, Aberchirder

150 cows, spring and autumn calving

300 ewes

Grassland management:

The biggest change we made this year was rotationally grazing a batch of sheep. We split a 17 acre park into four equal divisions.

The whole year it held 140 primarily twin-bearing ewes all year. We also managed to cut one of the paddocks for silage in late May, giving us 26 bales, and we had 18 cows and calves in for a fortnight with the sheep to try to get on top of the grass in May.

We spread nitrogen in mid-March, about a month earlier than we would normally and the growth response was very impressive.

Breeding season:

We delayed letting out the bull to the spring-calving cows by about two weeks this year. The reason for this is to try to have cows hitting peak milk lactation at grass rather than while still indoors on expensive silage and meal. The boost in milk yield in the cows will help drive daily liveweight gain in the calves.

Plan to drive output:

We are increasing ewe numbers from 200 to 300 this year. We feel that expansion on the cow side of things is limited due to housing – we might be able to hold 15 to 20 more cows. We are not planting spring barley next year so that will give us 30 acres more grass to up the livestock numbers.

Charles Webster, Ardhuncart farm, Kildrummy

85 suckler cows

30 heifers with calves at foot

200 ewes

Soil fertility:

Our soil samples came back quite high for phosphorus and potassium, which we were happy about. Some of the parks needed lime; they were 5.8 on average. We spread about 80t in spring and what a difference it has made. We’ve had good growth all year and you can see more clover coming back into the sward.

Sheep changes:

We have bought in some Cheviot gimmers to the flock as we were keeping our own Texel replacements and mating them back to Texel again, and we were having some lambing difficulties. We’re hoping this will make lambing easier and give us a greater crop to sell next year. We also fed the ewes according to litter size this spring which did help but we still had a lot of big lambs. We have delayed lambing by about one week for next year to 1 March in the hopes of better weather at lambing time.

Plan to drive output:

A lot of the increase in output will come from the number of stock we already have. Housing is limiting expansion at the moment but we hope to increase weaning and sale weights through better quality grazing and increase the number of lambs weaned and sold/ewe in the coming years.

Andrew Biffen, Arnage farms, Ellon

Andrew Biffen (left) with Matthew Biffin

130 suckler cows

300 ewes

Silage quality:

This year we planned to make higher quality silage than we have had over the last few years. We managed to make first cut silage in the second half of May. The crop was pure leaf and has just been sent for analysis.

We estimate it will be a good seven to eight D-value units higher than last year’s silage. This will give us a significant saving on concentrate use for our growing stock throughout the winter and leave us with more barley to sell.

Breeding season

Calving spread was quite protracted on the farm so this year we gave the cows 15 weeks with the bull. Anything that is not in calf after this time will be culled from the herd as cull cow price is quite favourable at the moment. We will have to look at buying in either cows with calves at foot or in-calf cows next spring. Over the coming years the breeding period will be shortened by a week each year until we have a tight calving interval.

Plan to drive output:

We’re confident that the change in ewe type to a mule will help increase the number of lambs reared and sold. On the cow side we really need to concentrate on getting what is on farm performing better for us – increasing liveweight gain at grass and compacting the calving spread. That being said we could push cow numbers up to 150.

Andrew Gammie, Drumforber, Laurencekirk

65 suckler cows

Soil compaction:

The land here is quite high in magnesium. This has led to it being quite sticky and the grass gets quite mucky where the cattle are after a day’s rain. To try to make it more porous we spread a ton of gypsum / acre in spring. This should bind with the Mg and pull it down out of the soil. We also ran an Alstrong aeration roller across most of the ground as the compaction problems were in the top 2in. It’s really made a difference. Fields that usually only put up one good crop of grass have been growing well all year and the amount of clover that has come into the sward is unbelievable.

Breeding season:

We were calving pretty much all year round so this year we held over cows that calved from December onwards to join the spring herd. The plan is to start calving on 1 March. It’s quite difficult to be as ruthless as you would like when you are trying to build up cow numbers but we hope to have the majority of cows calving in the spring from now on with a small number of autumn cows.

Plan to drive output:

We’ll just have to wait and see. There will definitely be more cows coming into the herd in the coming years. I would like to get to 150 cows but if we grow steadily over the next few years we will see what’s a good fit for the farm.

