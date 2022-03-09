Drombane Co-op in Tipperary is celebrating its 125th anniversary this year. Rossmore dairy farmer John O’Dwyer is chair, emulating his father, who chaired the centenary celebrations in 1997.
Based outside Thurles, with its feed mill and agriware/hardware store located in Upperchurch/Drombane parish, the co-op’s dairy farmers have their milk processed by Tipperary Co-op.
Despite its small size, Drombane has maintained a significant footprint at national level. Its ICOS representative Jerry Long, has been ICOS president since 2019.
SHARING OPTIONS: