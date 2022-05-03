Top price of the sale went to Drombanny Rogue selling for €5,300.

Thirty two of the 52 bulls presented at the recent Irish Limousin Cattle Society show and sale of bulls in Athenry found new homes, leaving a clearance rate of 62% back from the 75% clearance rate recorded at the same sale last year.

The average price came in at €3,415/head, back €233/head on the same sale in 2021. Taking home top price of the day was Drombanny Rogue, bred by Limerick breeder Patrick Sheahan. Born in October 2020, his dam is Drombanny Maple and he is sired by French maternal-tested sire, Jym.

Rogue has five stars on both the replacement and terminal index and he is also carrying five stars for carcase weight and carcase conformation.

Third prize winner Currane Ross sold for €5,100.

Hitting €5,100 in the sales ring was Currane Ross, bred by Michael McKeown from Castlebar in Co Mayo. Sired by Horohito going back to Curane Milly, he had a replacement index of €112 with a terminal index of €155.

First prize winner Corcamore Real Deal sold for €4.900.

First prize winner Corcamore Real Deal secured €4,900 for his breeder Brendan Curtin from Clarina, Co Limerick. Real Deal is sired by Plumtree Fantastic and had one of the lowest calving figures in the sale at 1.9%.

Meath-based breeder Teleri Thomas secured €4,400 for her bull Keltic Rowan. He is sired by Tomschoice Lexicon and has a five-star terminal and replacement index.

Champion Templequain Rambo ET sold for €4,300.

The championship sash went to Laois breeder Thomas O’Shea for his bull, Templequain Rambo ET. He is sired by Derrygullinane Kingbull and was knocked down at €4,300.

The reserve champion rosette in the pre-sale show went to Leitrim breeder Stanley Richardson. Newtown Rolex is by Ampertaine Majestic going back to a Ronick Hawk-bred dam and was knocked down at €4,200.