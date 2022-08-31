A training session in drone technology will be delivered to farmers in the midlands next Thursday 8 September.

As part of a new tranche of training in digital technologies, farmers in counties Laois, Offaly and Westmeath can take part.

Farmers will be shown how to use drones and other technological sensors to gauge carbon sequestration and reduce water usage hugely by pinpointing the precise levels of water and fertiliser usage, meaning much less waste and ultimately expense for farmers.

The initiative is being held as part of the Smart Agri Hub Project Agri Innovation Development Midlands (AIDM) to encourage those in the agri food sector to adopt and embrace digital technologies.

Regina Dunne, AIDM, is one of two project managers, along with Niall Kelly, director of The Cube.

Dunne said: “Deploying drones is incredibly exciting and promising for the agri-food sector in the midlands.

“Really, remote control over farming will help to give farmers back control and autonomy.

“We know that farmers are time poor and we need to help them embrace more sustainable technological solutions.”

Drones, she added, can complement farming practices and help to prevent losses due to human error.

They are useful in helping to combat sudden weather changes by helping to ensure optimal conditions and give farmers peace of mind in the knowledge that their infrastructure will continue to work, she said.

Simple digital tweaks can give farmers huge autonomy and freedom, Dunne argued.

Those interested in attending can fill in this form.

More drone training will be offered September 15. To sign up, click here.