Pat Hayes' cattle went over the cliff edge at Doonbeg, with a number perishing. \ Eamon Ward

Frankie Coote of Clare County Council has warned against drone use near livestock after a herd of cattle went over the cliffs at Doonbeg two weeks ago.

Coote told the Irish Farmers Journal that he has had a number of farmers get in touch to alert others to the dangers drones can cause when it comes to livestock. He said some farmers have tested drones to check their stock over large areas.

Farmer Pat Hayes said he is still recovering from the incident which saw him lose nine cattle. \ Eamon Ward

“The very minute they flew it, they said the cattle went crazy and took several days to settle down. The drone, it’d be like a big bee. It drove everything in the area absolutely crazy.

“There’s a lot of people using them at the moment,” he added.

Coote warned that drones should not be used near livestock, particularly when animals are near cliffs, fences or in fields that are not owned by the drone user.

‘Never be known’

Also speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal on Tuesday, farmer Pat Hayes, who lost nine cattle after his herd went over a cliff ledge at Doonbeg, said the cause will “never be known”.

Farmer Pat Hayes thanked all those who helped him recover his surviving cattle. \ Eamon Ward

While he initially thought it might have been dogs who spooked the bullocks, the Clare farmer said he is now less sure.

“I’m farming 35 years and I’ve never seen anything go near the cliffs,” he said.

Hayes is looking at replacing his fallen stock at the mart in Ennis and thanked all those who helped him rescue his cattle.

“They were great. I’d 24 people help me get them out and a man with a machine, dumpers, trailers, all of it. The neighbours were great,” he said.

The cattle were left stranded on the Clare cliffs. \ Eamon Ward

