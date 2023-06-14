Awns emerging on spring barley. Final fungicides can be applied at this time.

Crops have been really drying up in recent weeks and while rain hit some parts over the weekend, when agronomists filled out this survey on Monday 12 June many crops were still in need of moisture.

Late-sown spring barley is the crop which is affected most and some reported crops really suffering from drought are struggling to fill out and meet in the rows.

Winter wheat

Most crops of winter wheat are at mid- to late-flowering. In general, disease levels were reported to be low to moderate with septoria the main disease present, while mildew was reported in the northwest of the country and yellow rust is present in the northeast.

Septoria pressure was reported to be high in the south of the country, but it is generally remaining in the lower leaves during the dry weather. In the northeast of the country high levels of disease are being reported in early-sown crops.

Crops in the northwest are showing good potential one agronomist commented.

Spring barley

Spring barley ranges from GS37 to awns peeping in most cases and while there are late-sown crops, some at GS25, in many areas this was generally the run of it on this week’s report.

In general disease levels on spring barley are low.

However, ramularia is already visible and at moderate levels in south Kilkenny and Tipperary.

Rhynchosporium, net blotch and mildew were all reported in different parts of the country.

Agronomists reported high moisture stress in crops, particularly on late-sown crops and crops which did not have the fertiliser washed in after application.

Some late-sown crops are shooting out at a height of 30cm. On early-sown crops compaction issues were also reported where the soil was wet at planting.

Barley yellow dwarf virus is visible in many crops with yellow leaves reported to be uniform in many fields.

Spring oats

Spring oats range from GS30 to heading out across the country. Mildew was reported by all agronomists, while crown rust was reported in the southeast and northwest.

Overall disease levels were reported to be low. One comment was made that oats were handling the high temperatures better than barley, while another was that there are some really nice spring oat crops out there.

Spring beans

Spring beans are varying from early flowering to crops which are now at the end of flowering. Disease is generally at low levels. Chocolate spot was reported by most, while downy mildew was also present in some crops.

Some are reported to be OK despite the lack of rain, but other crops, particularly later-sown crops are struggling.

Early-sown crops look good and received their final fungicide in parts of the south of the country last week.

Spring wheat

Septoria and mildew were reported on spring wheat. Growth stages varied from GS32 to heading out. The drought is affecting some crops.

Barley yellow dwarf virus

BYDV is present in winter and spring barley and spring oats, most is reported to be at moderate levels.

Beet

Weed control in beet is tricky at the best of times, but recent dry weather has made it even more difficult. Beet which was sown relatively early appears to have good weed control. Others reported that weed control was moderate to good.

Read our crops supplement free with this week’s Irish Farmers Journal

Don’t forget to check out the Crops and Cover Crop Cultivations supplement free inside this week’s paper.

The supplement provides you with all the details that you will need for the event hosted by Teagasc in conjunction with the Irish Farmers Journal.

The supplement has maps, details of the cover crop establishment demo, the horticultural demo, demo times and a preview of what you will see at the event which takes place on Wednesday 21 June from 10am in Teagasc Oak Park, Co Carlow.