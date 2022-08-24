At the sod turning at Teagasc research centre in Johnstown Castle are from left: Eleanor Spillane, Teagasc Campus Administrator; Liam Herlihy, chairperson, Teagasc; Minister McConalogue; Prof Frank O'Mara, Teagasc director; and Linda Moloney-Finn, lab manager. \ Mary Browne

Next week sees Teagasc Johnstown Castle host an open day. It’s an important event for many reasons. Farmers will be looking for the latest information around how we can cut our emissions to meet climate targets without butchering the national herd and farm output.

Ever heard of NASRIC? It isn’t a former Manchester City footballer, it’s the National Agricultural Sustainability Research and Innovation Centre, a €9m project currently under construction at Johnstown.

Meanwhile, Teagasc’s research into soil carbon exchanges and how to maximise the marginal abatement cost curve (MACC) continues apace.

And it’s doubly appropriate, because Johnstown Castle is in Wexford, currently in the middle of a prolonged dry spell. So far this year, only 439mm of rain has fallen, significantly less than half the average annual rainfall for the site.

Farmers in the area, like farmers across east Munster and south Leinster, are feeding livestock for weeks, some for months. Little or no rain is forecast before September. It may be too late to trigger significant grass growth when it comes. Alternatively, the heavens might open for a few weeks, heralding an early winter.

Either way, it’s posing serious issues for farmers. Fodder was dear to grow and save this year, and stocks are being significantly eaten into. Buying ration to supplement feed through the winter will be extremely expensive. The only consolation is that milk price is exceptional and meat prices are decent. That could change over the winter months. These are extremely uncertain times.

It could be that weather poses as big a threat to sustainability as economics or carbon quotas. Wicklow IFA chair Thomas Byrne publicly expressed such a fear this week; a lot of farmers are edgy.

And it’s not an issue confined to a section of this small island. All across Europe, farmers are coping with changed weather. China is experiencing the worst drought in its recorded history, and no one records history more assiduously than the Chinese. Across the entire western part of the US, east of the Mississippi basin, there is concern that the aquifers that irrigate land and crops are running very low. And much like the tile ads, when the water in the aquifers is gone, it’s gone.

With so much uncertainty facing farming, the lack of any remaining meaningful link between food production and the CAP seems perverse. Yet, the research shows just how broken that link now is. And that’s before the further changes the 2023 reforms will bring.

Is Farm-to-Fork a dry well? If it is, the implications for food security in Europe, and Ireland, would be severe.