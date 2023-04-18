Overall champion and top-priced bull of the day, Drumline S1185, from the herd of James Hannon, Bunratty, Co Clare, that sold for €9,100. \ Alfie Shaw

A fine morning for a pre-sale show at the Irish Limousin Cattle Society’s sale saw James Hannon’s Drumline S 1185 top the annual sale in Athenry on Thursday 13 April.

The October 2021-born bull was selected as the champion of the day by young Cavan judge, Elanor Reilly and sold for the highest price of €9,100.

The Tomschoice Lexicon son was out of a Sympa dam and boasted five stars across the board with a replacement index of €184 and a terminal index of €190.

Keltic September Gold from the herd of Teleri Thomas, Longwood, Co Meath that sold for €5,100. \ Alfie Shaw

Keltic Sam Tan from the herd of Teleri Thomas, Longwood, Co Meath, sold for €5,400. \ Alfie Shaw

Reserve champion, Carrickmore Scoobydoo ET from the herd of John Connell, Oldcastle, Co Meath that sold for €5,200. \ Alfie Shaw

The myostatin-free bull was purchased by Dovea Genetics from the Bunratty, Co Clare breeder.

The second highest price of the day came from Longwood, Co Meath breeder, Teleri Thomas with her September 2021-born bull, Keltic Sam Tan.

The five-star bull was again sired by Tomschoice Lexicon out of a Keltic Handsome dam and boasted a super sire stack with Wilodge Tonka, Haltcliffe Vermount, Ampertaine Commander and Ampertaine Foreman all in the mix.

The double profit gene-carrying bull sold for €5,400. Teleri’s success continued as a second entry from the Co Meath breeder saw a full brother to Sam Tan, Keltic September Gold, sell for €5,100.

Following closely behind was the reserve champion of the day, Carrickmore Scoobydoo ET, from the herd of John Connell, Oldcastle, Co Meath.

The September 2021-born bull was sired by Ampertaine Foreman out of the renowned Bailey’s Ice Princess with Wilodge Cerberus, Baileys Darwin, Wilodge Tonka, Sympa and Nenuphar breeding all building his pedigree. The five-star

Ruan Sudo from the herd of Sean Lyons, Ruan, Co Clare, that sold for €5,000. \ Alfie Shaw

easy-calving bull sold for €5,200 on the day.

Final bull

The final bull to hit the €5,000 mark was the May 2021-born, Ruan Sudo from Ruan, Co Clare breeder, Sean Lyons. The double myostatin F94L carrier was sired by Milan Marciano out of a Liscarn Johnny dam and had an impressive sire stack including Oxygene, Vagabond and Wilodge Formulaone and he later sold for €5,000.

There were a further six bulls to sell for €4,000 or more, the first of which was a duo hitting €4,600.

From Williamstown, Co Galway, was Des Joyce’s Lisnageeragh Samson, a September 2021-born bull sired by Lisnageeragh Ken with Loosebeare Fantastic, Wilodge Vantastic, Ampertaine Foreman, Wilodge Cerberus and Mas Du Clo all defining his pedigree.

Joyce kicked off the sale with a great start as his first bull into the ring, Lisnageeragh Shay, sold for €4,100.

Ballykinncurra Showman from the herd of John Moroney, Corofin, Co Clare, that sold for €4,600. \ Alfie Shaw

Shannon Silver from the herd of Sarah McElligott, Listowel, Co Kerry that sold for €4,500. \ Alfie Shaw

From the same sire as the previous bull, the April 2021-born bull was bred from a Ampertaine Foreman dam.

The second bull to hit the €4,600 figure was Ballykinncurra Showman from Corofin, Co Clare breeder John Moroney. The October 2021-born bull was sired by Fest Noz out of a Wilodge Cerberus dam and boasted an easy-calving figure of just 1.9%.

Trailing closely behind were two bulls to hit the €4,500 mark. Third prizewinner Shannon Silver from the herd of Sarah McElligott, Listowel, Co Kerry, was the first of this duo. The July 2021-born bull was sired by Gamin out of an On-Dit dam and boasted a double five-star replacement and terminal index.

The second bull to hit this sum was Michael McInerney’s Brickhill Serene from Cratloe, Co Clare.

The October 2021-born bull was sired by Ampetaine Majestic out of a Kaprico Eravelle dam and was again extremely well bred with Plumtree Fantastic, Wilodge Vantastic, Goldies Fantastic, Wilodge Tonka and Carmon Copilot all in the mix.

The final bull to hit the €4,000 figure was Skehana S Max from the herd of Martin Hansberry, Ballinasloe, Co Galway.

The November 2021-born bull was sired by Mereside Godolphin out of a Galbally Dynamic dam and had a replacement index of €141 and a terminal index of €156.

Key figures

Top price: €9,100.

Clearance rate: 69%.

Average price: €3,954.