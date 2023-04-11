First prizewinner, Drumcarbin Pepsi for Shane McKiernan sold for the highest price of the day at €5,800. \Tricia Kennedy

Dedicated breeders, potential customers and pedigree enthusiasts from all over Ireland made their way to Carrick-on-Shannon on Saturday for the pedigree Angus, Hereford and Shorthorn show and sale.

With just over 100 entries in total, the largest entry was in the Angus ring, as 80 bulls and heifers went under the hammer.

Topping the trade was Ballinagh, Co Cavan, breeder Shane McKiernan’s Drumcarbin Pepsi Y380. Sired by Loughlynn Hum Dinger out of a Duncanziemere Jetset dam, the double five-star yearling bull sold for €5,800.

Hot on his heels was Margaret McKiernan’s Drumcrow Valentino from Corlismore, Co Cavan.

Second prizewinner Drumcrow Valentino for Margaret McKiernan sold for the second highest price of the day €5,700. \ Shanon Kinahan

The March 2022-born bull boasts a double five-star index and was sired by the much sought-after Rawburn Boss Hogg out of a Drumcrow Joker dam. The easy-calving bull with a replacement index of €205 sold for €5,700.

The McKiernans’ success continued as their Angus champion Drumcrow Union sold for €5,400. The October 2021-born bull was also sired by Drumcrow Joker out of a Drumcrow Partner dam and was one of the easiest-calving bulls in the sale at just 0.7%.

Pipping the champion to the post by one bid were Ballina, Co Mayo father-and-son duo Eunan and Conor Boyce, with the reserve champion, Quignalegan Usher.

Conor and Eunan Boyce pictured with the reserve male Angus champion, Quignalegan Usher that sold for €5,500. \ Shanon Kinahan

This five-star October 2021-born bull was sired by Mercury Royal Tinge out of an Intelagri Matteo dam and sold for €5,500 to the same home as the champion.

Also hitting the mark over €5,000 was Alan Gibbons’ Castle Ultra. The October 2021-born bull was sired by Kingsbrook Parker and sold for €5,200.

First prizewinner Laheens U Go ET for Cormac Duignan that sold for €5,700.\ Shanon Kinahan

Following closely behind was Cormac Duignan’s Laheens U Go ET. The December 2021-born bull was sired by much sought after Bohey Jasper and sold for €5,100.

The Angus heifers topped at €3,600 for reserve champion Liscolvin Udella from the herd of Carrick-on-Shannon native Martin Garvey.

John Gormley and Martin Garvey with the reserve female Angus champion, Liscolvin Udella that sold for the highest female price of €3,600. \ Shanon Kinahan

The August 2021-born heifer was sired by Carrigroe Kian out of a Bohey Jasper dam and sold for €3,600.

Spring Fling

Also taking place on the day was the Shorthorn Spring Fling show and sale which saw 12 bulls and eight heifers go under the hammer.

Topping the trade in the Shorthorn ring was the female champion Glann Molly Moo for Michael Flatley, Kilkelly, Co Mayo.

Female Shorthorn champion, Glann Molly Moo from Michael Flatley that sold for the highest Shorthorn price of €3,800. \ Shanon Kinahan

The January 2022-born heifer was sired by Hussar of Upsall out of a Knockgarry Improver dam and sold for €3,800.

Securing the next highest price of the day was Anthony Dockery from Elphin, Co Roscommon, with Rockville Lily 524. The yearling heifer was sired by Rockville Oakley out of a Glann Thomas dam and sold for €3,300.

Lily was followed by Drumrane Daisy from the herd of Noel Bohan, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim. This yearling heifer was sired by Rathglass Prince and sold for €2,500.

Shorthorn bulls topped at €2,700 on the day with two bulls securing this figure, the first of which was Anthony Dockery’s Rockville Killala 525. The yearling bull was sired by the homebred bull, Rockville Oakley 460.

The second bull to hit this figure was the male champion, Kilbeagh Drover from the herd of Michael Joe Doherty, Charlestown, Co Mayo. The January 2022-born bull was sired by Crooked Post Drover out of a Lakefield Yale dam.

Joe Doherty, Irish Shorthorn secretary, Irish Shorthorn president Tommy Shirrane and Michael Joe Doherty pictured with the Shorthorn male champion Kilbeagh Drover that sold for €2,700. \Tricia Kennedy

Angus bulls: €3,475.

Angus heifers: €2,400.

Shorthorn bulls: €2,250.

Shorthorn heifers: €2,375.