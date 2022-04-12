Senior champion, Liscolvin Titus Evita, sold for €4,800, pictured with owner Martin Garvey and judge Albert de Cogan.

Kilkenny Agricultural Society hosted its 105th annual show and sale of bulls last week, with a brisk trade for all stock presented on the day.

Similar to many sales across the country, numbers present were back due to a high number of on-farm sales prior to the sale.

In total, 112 of the 120 catalogued were presented for sale, with a total of 90 bulls finding a new home, resulting in an overall clearance rate of 80%.

Leading the price

Top call on the day was paid for Drumcrow Tazmania, an Angus bull, bred by the late Frank McKiernan, Drumcrow, Corlismore, Co Cavan.

The October-2020 born bull is sired by Drumcrow Prosecco, while the dam was Drumcrow Red Purty.

It has four stars on replacement, coupled with a beef cow calving figure of just 2%. The third prize-winning bull was knocked down for a price of €5,100 to Gerard Farrell, Co Carlow.

Following close behind was another Aberdeen Angus bull, Berry Tyler, which fell under the hammer for €5,000.

The July 2020-born bull was awarded the reserve senior champion at the sale and was sired by Steil Knockranny and his dam was Coolrain Megan.

The Aberdeen Angus breed continued a strong day’s trading with dairy farmers out in force to secure a bull ahead of the breeding season, which will kick off at the end of the month on southern farms. Cork judge Albert de Cogan tapped out Liscolvin Titus Evita as his senior champion on the day, falling under the hammer for €4,800.

This October 2020-born bull was bred by Martin Garvey, Liscolvin Hillstreet, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Roscommon.

The bull was sired by Haymount War Smith and carried a four-star terminal index.

Two bulls also claimed a price of €4,500 on the day.

First of these was Coolrain Tiger bred by Nigel Peavoy, Monnagh, Coolrain, Portlaoise, Co Laois.

Senior champion Mountfarna Rum, sold for €4,900, pictured with owner John O'Callaghan, Molly O'Callaghan and judge Peter Kennelly.

Reserve champion Berry Tyler, sold for €5,000, pictured with owner Patrick Murphy and judge Albert de Cogan.

The July 2020-born bull is sired by Steil Knockranny, while the dam was Coolrain Megan.

The second bull to hit €4,500 was the October 2020-born bull Liscolvin Tiger Evita.

This bull was bred by Martin Garvey, Liscolvin, Hillstreet, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Roscommon and is by Stouphill Bomber T182.

Hereford bulls

It was also a great day’s trading for the Hereford breed, with an overall increase of average price and clearance rate of 84% from last year’s sale. This year’s average price settled at €3,000/head, up €358 from this time last year.

Securing top price of €4,000 was Tipperary breeder William Duff for his bull Ballinalick Braveheart.

This stylish September 2020-born bull is a son of Ballinlick Galaxy, while his dam is Ballinalick Maeve and was secured by a Carlow farmer.

Closely followed that with a price of €3,700 was the senior champion on the day, Balleen Document.

Senior champion Balleen Document sold for €3,700, pictured with exhibitor Eoin Sheehy and judge Albert de Cogan.

The May 2020-born bull was bred by Thomas Brennan, Balleen, Freshford, Co Kilkenny, and was sired by Balleen Achiever.

The bull carried a five-star replacement index coupled with a four-star terminal index and was knocked down to a Wexford farmer.

Limousin bulls

A small selection of Limousin bulls was on offer at the sale, with the eight bulls on offer trading for an average price of €3,343.

Top of these was a price of €3,700 for Beechmount Rosco.

This 22-month-old bull was bred by Geraldine Collins, Ballycloven, Callan, Co Kilkenny.

Senior champion Farmleigh Riley, sold for €3,000, pictured with exhibitor Thomas Swaine and judge Eimear Moran.

Boasting a five-star terminal index coupled with a four-star replacement index, Geraldine’s bull headed local to a Kilkenny farmer.

Next best price was given to Kilkenny breeder Anthony Brennan for his bull Mineare Ripley for a price of €3,600. The September 2020-born bull was sired by Derrgullinane Kingbull going back to Mineare Jema. The bull also carried a five-star terminal index.

Dairy bulls

On the dairy side, there was a total of 25 bulls on offer for the sale, with average price settling at €2,438, up €217 from last year’s sale.

Hitting top price was senior champion Mountfarna Rum, falling under the hammer for €4,900.

The October 2020-born bull carried an EBI of €142 and his homebred dam, Mountfarna Twist Ruby, hit over 4% protein in four of her five lactations. Next best price was given to Mountain Martini 9 who sold for a price of €3,500.

This January 2021-born bull was bred by Michael Spillane, Tullamaine, Fethard, Co Tipperary. The bull is a son of Martini ET with his dam being Mountain Jubilaris Petula. The bull’s breeding line included multiple EX cows.

Reserve champion Dekeana Chad, exhibited by Raymond Burke, went home unsold.