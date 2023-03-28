Brendan McCabe with third prizewinner and top-priced bull, Drumgoonpoll 1 Sydney, that sold for €11,600. \ Tricia Kennedy

The Irish Hereford Breed Society sales are going from strength to strength as they continue to smash record after record.

The spring premier sale, which was held in Tullamore Mart on 25 March, was no exception when Drumgoonpoll 1 Sydney smashed yet another record when he sold to a pedigree breeder in Co Donegal for €11,600.

The Fabb 1 Northern Star son was bred from the national champion line, Corlismore 1 Sydney 981, by Aidan and Brendan McCabe from Cootehill, Co Cavan. The November 2021-born polled bull boasted a page full of stars with a replacement index of €118 and a €73 terminal index.

Moyclare Unreal from Michael Molloy that sold for €5,300. \ Tricia Kennedy

Catherine Smyth with third prizewinning Ardmulchan Sherry that sold for €5,200. \ Tricia Kennedy

Next to top the lots was Moyclare Unreal, a July 2021-born horned bull from the herd of Michael Molloy, Belmont, Co Offaly.

The five-star bull was sired by Caislean Jake out of a Brocca Saviour dam and sold to another Co Offaly breeder for €5,300.

Third prizewinner, Ardmulchan Sherry from the herd of Philip and Catherine Smyth, Navan, Co Meath, was the first of two bulls to sell for €5,200 at Saturday’s sale.

The April 2021-born horned bull was sired by Ballinveney Tiger out of a Church Preen Galileo dam.

John McKiernan, judge Matt Goulding and IHBS president Adrian Bateman with the reserve male champion Knockmanta 1 Burly that sold for €5,200. \ Tricia Kennedy

John McKiernan pictured with fourth prizewinner, Knockmountagh Ranger that sold for €4,500. \ Tricia Kennedy

The second bull to hit this figure was the reserve male champion, Knockmanta 1 Burly from the herd of John and Eamon McKiernan, Monasterboice, Co Louth.

The January 2022-born polled bull was again sired by the well sought after Fabb 1 Northern Star out of a Wirruna Daffy D1 Hyf dam.

The McKiernans success continued as their September 2021-born polled bull, Knockmountagh Ranger, sired by Allowdale Rambo 738 out of a Boyanna Paudi dam sold for €4,500.

Securing €4,300 on the day was second prizewinner, Meadowhillpoll 1 Ronaldo who was brought forward for sale by Alan and Frank Gibbons, Strokestown, Co Roscommon.

Bred by Johnny Dolan, also from Strokestown, the May 2021-born heterozygous polled bull was sired by Normanton 1 Laertes ET out of a Mawarra Sentimental dam.

Frank Gibbons with second prizewinner, Meadhillpoll 1 Ronaldo that sold for €4,300. \ Tricia Kennedy

Alan Gibbons pictured with the champion bull, Knockglass Andrew that sold for €4,000. \ Tricia Kennedy

The Gibbons’ success continued when their April 2021-born bull, Knockglass Andrew was tapped out as the pre-sale champion.

The Balleen Val son was bred by Larry Carpenter, Kells, Co Meath. He was out of a Cill Cormaic Marvel dam and sold for €4,000 on the day.

Evelyn McKiernan, judge Matt Goulding, IHBS president Adrian Bateman and Gary McKiernan with the female champion, Corlismore 1 Sydney 141 that sold for €3,400. \ Tricia Kennedy

Also securing €4,000 on the sale day was Sean and Gary McKiernan’s Corlismore Dozer 170. The October 2021-born horned bull was sired by Allowdale Rory 594 out of a Cill Cormaic Leo dam.

Top female price

The father-and-son duo also managed to secure the top female price on the day with their May-2021 born champion heifer, Corlismore 1 Sydney 141.

From the well-known Sydney line, the five-star heifer was sired by Fabb 1 Nutcracker and sold for €3,400 to a Co Wexford breeder.

There were 35 bulls presented for Saturday’s sale with the hammer falling for 20 out of the 35 (57%).

There were also four heifers offered for sale which were met with a full clearance. The 24 sold lots averaged €3,821, up by €481 from the sale last year, which averaged €3,340.