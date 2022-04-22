Drummonds will host the walk next Tuesday.

Northeast-based Drummonds is set to host a crop walk at its trial site at Termonfeckin, Co Louth, next Tuesday 26 April.

The event, which is being held in conjunction with Teagasc, will kick off on Tuesday evening at 7pm.

The crop walk will focus on:

Winter and spring cereal agronomy.

Nitrogen rates / BER.

Fungicide rates and timings.

Grass weed control.

Grain markets.

Trial site

The Drummonds trial farm at Termonfeckin is an 80-acre trial farm which the company utilises to carry out independent seed and agronomy trials. The site can be found by following the Eircode A92 HR82.

The site carries over 1,000 plots, which are fully replicated and managed across the season.

These trials examine a range of agronomic practices, such as variety evaluation, agronomic trial programmes looking at inputs from fungicides to foliar nutrition and biostimulants.

At the site, crops such as winter wheat, winter barley, winter oats, spring barley and oilseed rape are researched.