Irish companies are sending supplies to help meet Ukraine's humanitarian needs.

Drummonds agri merchants is appealing to its staff and customers to support the sending of much-needed humanitarian supplies to Ukraine following Russia's invasion last week.

In conjunction with Hendrick International Transport, which has a distribution centre close to the Ukrainian border in Poland, a truck and trailer is being sent next week to provide supplies to those remaining in Ukraine.

The feed, seeds and grain merchants in north Leinster are asking that people drop in supplies to any of the Drummonds branches, where delivery to the haulier will then be organised.

Items must be dropped into the branches by the evening of Monday 7 March.

Supplies

The items Drummonds has asked to be supplied include children's clothes, nappies, anti-septic creams, wet wipes, toothpaste, soap, toothbrushes, sanitary items for women, women's underwear (new), washing up powder, colouring pencils and books, dry foods, plastic plates, bowls and cutlery, tinned meat and fish, shampoos, ibuprofen, paracetamol and Milton tablets.

Drop-off points

Drummonds head office is located in Clonee, Co Meath, with other branches located in Navan, Co Meath; Drogheda, Co Louth; Ardee, Co Louth; Knockbridge, Co Louth; Mullingar, Co Westmeath; and Dromone, Co Meath.

Phone numbers and eircodes for each branch can be found here.

Anthony Rice from Drummonds said that the initiative has “blossomed”, adding that there are people ringing that they never expected.

“We are delighted with the response so far. We decided to do a short, sharp collection so that the items get to the refugees as quick as possible,” he said.

Flahavan's

Flahavan's Porridge is also sending humanitarian aid, as five pallets of Progress Oatlets are being sent from its mill on Friday 4 March.