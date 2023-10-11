Patrick and Thomas Beirne pictured with Drumbeera Jay Z Y296, that sold for €9,200, the highest-priced lot at IAAA premier sale. \ Shanon Kinahan

The Irish Aberdeen Angus Association (IAAA) held its second, annual autumn extravaganza at Mid Tipp Thurles Mart on Saturday, 7 October, and Sunday, 8 October.

The weekend kicked off with the Association’s premier sale, which boasted 50 of the country’s finest heifers and a small selection of hand-picked bulls from each region’s club calf finals.

After a strong day’s trading for heifers, the bulls made their entrance to the sale ring, with the first bull of the day, Drumbeera Jay Z Y296, going on to sell for an impressive €9,200. The Caulry Nationwide son was bred from a Jerusalem Faraday dam, from the herd of Thomas F Beirne from Carrick-On-Shannon, Co Leitrim.

The father and son duo scooped this premier price when auctioneer Dennis Barrett’s gavel fell to a UK buyer for the June 2022-born bull, who needed no introduction to the ring, after scooping the reserve male championship at Tullamore Show and champion male at the inaugural Connaught and Donegal club calf finals.

Cathal O’Meara pictured with the highest-priced female, Luddenmore Ellen Erica, that sold for €8,800 at IAAA premier sale. \ Shanon Kinahan

The second highest price of the sale was €8,800, and came about when a Drumhill Exeter daughter, bred by Dr Michael Sheehan from Grange, Co Limerick, from his foundation cow, Elliot Erica, flew through the ring. Luddenmore Ellen Erica Y551 is a double five-star heifer and boasted a carcase figure of almost three times the breed average.

The sale was also supported by a draft consignment from the renowned Goulding Angus herd of Matthew and Rita Goulding and family, whose 12 heifers all sold on the day for an average sale price of €4,383. Bred from some of the best cow families in the herd and, indeed, the country, Goulding’s entries had the quality and sire stacks to speak for themselves, which led to the herd achieving the next highest price of €8,100 on the day.

Matt, David, Kevin and Rita Goulding pictured with Goulding Missie Y307, that sold for €8,100 at the IAAA premier sale. \ Shanon Kinahan

Their top-priced heifer, Goulding Missie Y307, is sired by Cheeklaw Edgar R515 and is due to calve in March of next year, to the easy-calving Drumhill Eveready W827. The double five-star heifer was the only Missie heifer in the sale and was bred from a Gear Blue Moon dam.

Not far behind was the super stylish Lisduff Philly Z121 from the herd of Leo McEnroe, Virginia, Co Cavan, that sold for €8,000. Philly is a January 2023-born daughter by Liss Buster out of a Bunlahy Kojak dam, and collected many impressive accolades this summer, which included national and All-Ireland titles.

Lisduff Philly Z121, from the herd of Leo McEnroe, sold for €8,000 at the IAAA premier sale. \ Shanon Kinahan

One of the first heifers to sell on the day was Dan and Rose Murphy’s, Clara V1135 Donna. Travelling from Millstreet, Co Cork, the Murphy’s double five-star heifer was a Rawburn Boss Hogg daughter, bred from a Netherton Archie dam, and sold for a very impressive €7,800 in-calf to the highly sought-after sire, Te Mania Berkley.

Next in the top-price line-up was an October 2022-born heifer from Micahel Hoey’s Country Crest herd in Co Dublin. Sired by the Gigginstown herd sire, Liss Martin, the double five-star female sold for an impressive €7,600.

The sale concluded with an 84% clearance rate and an average price of €4,271 up €60 on last years sale – 40% of the lots sold were sold for export to Northern Ireland, mainland UK and to Portugal.