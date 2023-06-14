Heavy and persistent showers are forecast throughout the weekend with a chance of isolated thunderstorms on Sunday, according to Met Éireann.

Thursday morning will start off dry with hazy sunshine, though there is the chance of a few scattered showers in the west and southwest that will turn heavy into the evening. Highest temperatures will range from 22°C to 26°C with light winds, though sea breezes will keep coastal areas cooler.

Further showers will push into the south and southwest towards morning, turning heavy in places. Mild overnight with temperatures not falling below 13°C to 16°C in light southeasterly winds.

Friday

On Friday, heavy and persistent showers will spread northwards to most areas through the day, with isolated thunderstorms possible. Temperatures will remain high, between 19°C in the south and 24°C in the north in a light to moderate southeasterly breeze.

For Friday night, some scattered showers are expected to feed up from the south in light southerly winds, with some heavy downpours.

Weekend

Widespread heavy showers are forecast on Saturday and Sunday, with thunderstorms expected and spot flooding possible. Highest temperatures of 19°C to 23°C in light to moderate southeasterly winds. On Saturday, 20mm of rain is expected to fall in the southwest, with only 9mm forecast for the west.

Met Éireann has forecast that showers will continue to feed up from the south for the early days of next week, with some heavy and persistent falls at times. Soil moisture deficits will recover somewhat with widespread showers expected over the weekend and through the week. However, the southeast is expected to remain very dry with deficits up to 50mm remaining.