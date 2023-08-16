Met Éireann predicts a mixture of sunny spells and heavy showers for the coming days. / Philip Doyle

Thursday

Met Éireann says Thursday will be mainly dry, with a low chance of isolated showers. Highest temperatures will range from 19°C to 22°C.

Winds will be mostly light during the morning, but it will turn breezy during the afternoon, with moderate to fresh southeast winds developing. There will be a mix of cloud and sunny spells, with the best of sunny spells in the morning.

It will be dry early on Thursday night. It will become cloudy or overcast during the night, with showery outbreaks of rain spreading northwards across the country to some parts. Many parts may stay dry.

It will stay mild and humid during Thursday night, with lowest overnight temperatures between 13°C and 16°C.

Friday

Friday will bring cloudy conditions, with scattered outbreaks of rain or drizzle at first, with heavier falls possible in the east or southeast, according to Met Éireann.

Later in the morning, more widespread and heavier outbreaks of rain will develop in the south.

Outbreaks of rain will spread northwards through the afternoon and evening, bringing very heavy falls to some parts, with possible flooding. There is potential for thunderstorms too.

Drier and possibly brighter weather will follow into the southwest on Friday evening.

The heavy rain will clear from the north during Friday night, with clear spells and scattered showers following, some heavy in the west.

It will be very breezy on Friday, with moderate to fresh southeast winds. It will be humid, with highest temperatures of 17°C to 21°C. Lowest temperatures on Friday night will range from 12°C to 15°C.

Saturday

Saturday will bring a mix of sunny spells and widespread showers.

It will be breezy with moderate southwest winds, stronger winds along Atlantic coasts, with highest temperatures of 18°C to 22°C.

Scattered showers will continue during Saturday night mixed with clear spells. Lowest temperatures will range from 12°C to 15°C.

Sunday

On Sunday, there will be widespread showers mixed with bright or sunny intervals. The best of the dry spells will be in the east and southeast.

There will be moderate southwest breezes, remaining windier along western coasts, with highest temperatures of 18°C to 22°C.

There will be occasional showers during Sunday night, mixed with some clear and dry periods. Showers will be more frequent in the west. Temperatures will range from 13°C to 16°C.

Outlook

Monday will be similar to the weekend, with showers and some sunny spells. It will be quite breezy with moderate southwest winds.

Current indications show that Tuesday and Wednesday will bring a good deal of dry weather with a mix of cloud and sunshine during the days, although there is some uncertainty.