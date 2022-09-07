Sales of grass seed have been boosted by farmers undertaking autumn reseeding.

Seed companies and agri-merchants saw a surge in grass seed sales during August as farmers capitalised on dry weather and excellent ground conditions.

Estimates indicate that sales of grass seed over the past month are running anywhere from 10% to 20% higher year on year.

According to seed merchants, sales have been dominated by grass and clover mixes and multispecies swards, both of which offer nitrogen fixing properties that can reduce chemical fertiliser use.

Demand for grass seed is also being driven by livestock farmers who planted a small area of spring cereals for homegrown feed, with these fields returning to permanent grassland.

The recent lift in sales has compensated for a slow spring, when wet weather hit demand. Across the year to date, total sales are similar to 2021.

