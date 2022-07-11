Parts of the southeast and east may only get between 1mm and 4mm of rain. / Donal O' Leary

The current bout of dry weather is set to persist for the week ahead, according to Met Éireann meteorologist Liz Gavin, who spoke to the Irish Farmers Journal on Monday evening.

"A lot of dry weather is forecast for much of the week ahead. There will be some light rain or drizzle at times, especially in parts of the north, northwest and west.

"Parts of the southeast and east may only get between 1mm and 4mm of rain between [now] and Sunday night," she explained.

Meanwhile, she said, the west and northwest will get anything between 5mm and 15mm of rain for the week ahead.

Donegal, Sligo, Mayo and parts of Connemara were the places that Gavin said would receive the most of the rainfall.

Monday night

A cold front will push down across the country and bring some light rain or drizzle to some places, Gavin said.

"Many parts mightn't see much at all or will see very little, maybe a millimetre or two," she said.

With temperatures for the time of year "above normal", Gavin said that temperatures are usually expected to be between 18°C and 20°C for July.

The highest temperature of the year was recorded in the Phoenix Park on Monday in excess of 27°C.

Soil moisture deficits

Conditions are currently driest in the east of the country, with soil moisture deficits (SMD) of around 60mm for all soil types.

The wettest conditions are in the northwest, where SMDs are as low as 5mm or 10mm for all soil types.

Trafficability is currently quite good in Leinster, Munster, southern Connacht and eastern Ulster, according to Met Éireann.

Over the coming week, conditions in most parts of the country will become drier, with forecast SMDs of up to 70mm in Leinster, up to 50mm in Munster and up to 30 mm in Connacht.