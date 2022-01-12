The bones were mostly belonging to cattle under two and a half years of age, indicating they were slaughtered for beef purposes.

The remains of at least 58 individual cattle dating from 3,500 BC have been discovered by archaeologists on a site outside Finglas, Co Dublin.

The remains have been significant in changing archaeologists’ insight into the significance of cattle farming in Ireland and Europe in the Neolithic period.

It is thought that in Neolithic Ireland, cattle were farmed for meat, milk and for use as draft animals. They likely has important roles in religious ceremonies, with ownership associated with social status.

Feasting on beef

Researchers have described the quantity of cattle found as “unusually large”, with some hypothesising that the animals were slaughtered for feasting purposes.

A large proportion of the animals were slaughter at approximately 30 months age, the “optimum age for meat production”, according to the researchers.

“Its analysis shows the importance of sharing meat during this special gathering event and also allows us to investigate the husbandry economy of the Neolithic communities who exploited cattle for milk and as working beasts for traction,” stated Dr Fabienne Pigiere of the UCD School of Archaeology who led the project.

Some of the cattle discovered during the dig in Dublin have been thought to be over three years of age.

The archaeologists have thought that these animals would have been used for dairy purposes, as well as serving as draft animals for pulling.