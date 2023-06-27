Solas Chríost national school in Tallaght Co Dublin were announced as the national winner of the 2023 SuperValu Let’s Grow initiative. Pic:Mark Stedman

Solas Chríost national school in Tallaght Co Dublin was announced as the national winner of the 2023 SuperValu Let’s Grow initiative.

Since the initiative's start in the spring of 2023, 50,000 students in Ireland have been involved. Participants can take part in a learning programme on how to cultivate their own food and grow food in their classrooms. The initiative, sponsored by SuperValu and launched by Grow It Yourself (GIY), intends to inform and empower a worldwide movement of food farmers whose combined efforts will contribute to the creation of a sustainable food system.

Each school received everything they required in April, including seed packets, compost discs, pots for growing food, and teacher resource packs with lesson plans and activities aligned to the curricula.

Imagination

After the adoption of a grading system that assessed how the students in Solas Chríost made growing interesting via imagination and creativity, they were declared winners. They were also assessed on how they integrated growing into class work, their actual growing efforts, what they learned on nutrition and their use of and cooking with food, along with an entertainment factor.

Students from Solas Chríost national school in Tallaght Pic:Mark Stedman

Teacher Alan McDonnell said: “From the minute they opened the box, the students were so excited about learning how to grow their own food. They loved the opportunity to get their hands into the soil and when they saw food growing as a result of their efforts they were hooked.”

SuperValu managing director Ian Allen said: “We’re delighted to support the next generation of Irish food growers through the Let’s Grow initiative. I want to congratulate the class, and everyone involved at Solas Chríost, on being named this year’s winners. The commitment and enthusiasm they have shown is inspiring and highlights the value of initiatives like this.”

Supporting

A three-year partnership with SuperValu which began in April 2023 is to deliver classroom-based food growing and food literacy education as part of the national SuperValu Let's Grow initiative. GIY is a not-for-profit social company that manages the campaign and supports people worldwide to live healthier, happier and more sustainable lives by growing some of their own food.