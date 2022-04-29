Aldi Ireland says that that 100% of the strawberries sold in its stores will be Irish-grown and Bord Bia assured from this week onwards.

Dublin-based strawberry producer Sunglow Nurseries has secured a €7.5m deal to supply Aldi Ireland’s 150 stores with early season premium strawberries.

The contract will see Sunglow provide 300t of their Bord Bia assured strawberries for Aldi customers every year for the next three years.

Family run business

Family-run business Sunglow Nurseries has been working with Aldi for 14 years. The Rush, Co Dublin-based strawberry producer employs 10 full-time and 30 part-time staff.

As a result of its continued business with Aldi, Sunglow was able to invest in a new glasshouse extension last year, which allowed the producer to increase its output capacity by 17%.

Aldi group buying director John Curtin said: "Sunglow Nurseries has supplied our Irish stores for more than 14 years and we are delighted to further extend our partnership for another three.

"Aldi is committed to supporting our Irish growers so that our customers can enjoy the very best Bord Bia assured fresh local produce."

Sunglow partner Joe McGuiness said the nursery is “delighted” with the new contract and that it is “proud to bring our 100% Irish-grown Bord Bia assured strawberries to Aldi stores nationwide”.

