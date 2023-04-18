Some 2,273ha was afforested across the country in 2022. \ Donal O' Leary

Just 3ha of trees were planted in all of Co Dublin in 2022, the Central Statistics Office (CSO) has confirmed. The area equates to one average-sized field.

In figures published on Tuesday, the CSO said that counties Dublin and Waterford, also with just 3ha planted, had the lowest afforestation levels last year.

In total, some 2,273ha was afforested across the country in 2022, down from 6,947ha in 2007, a decrease of 67%.

Cork made up 18% of the total area planted with trees, at 400ha. Counties Clare, Galway, Mayo and Leitrim followed, with 211ha, 209ha, 161ha and 152ha planted respectively.

New foresters

While the area afforested has declined by 67% between 2007 and 2022, the drop in afforestation by farmers has been even greater, at a 91% decrease.

Of the 6,947ha of trees planted in 2007, 6,469ha (93%) was planted by farmers and 478ha (7%) was planted by non-farmers.

Farmers planted only 520ha of trees last year, says the CSO. \ Donal O' Leary

However, of the 2,273ha planted in 2022, only 520ha (23%) was planted by farmers and a higher 1,754ha (77%) was planted by non-farmers.

The change in forester demographic comes as fewer farmers opted to plant trees.

While the 520ha planted by farmers last year was much lower than the 1,000s of hectares planted between the years 2007 and 2018, it is up from just 360ha planted in 2021.

Type of afforestation

Of the 6,947ha afforested in Ireland in 2022, the CSO says there were 238 parcels less than 10ha and 71 parcels above 10ha. Just 16 parcels were 20ha or more.

Both broadleaf and conifer tree species were planted much less last year than they were in 2007.

130ha of birch was planted last year.

In 2007, there was 2,182ha planted with broadleaf trees and 4,765ha planted with conifer species.

In 2022, there was a lower 959ha planted with broadleaf trees and 1,314ha planted with conifer species.

Ash tree planting has fallen off a cliff, with 652ha planted in 2007 and none planted last year. There was 559ha of alder planted in 2007, but just 85ha planted in 2022.

Birch trees have gained some ground, with none planted in 2007 and 130ha planted last year, according to the CSO.

Sitka spruce continues to be the dominant tree species planted, with 1,116ha planted in 2022, 85% of the conifer total and almost 50% of the total area afforested.