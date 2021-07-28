The first steering group of the Teagasc Signpost Programme kicked off on Wednesday, chaired by former Macra na Feirme president Thomas Duffy.

The flagship programme is an important development for Teagasc and aims to support farmers in leading the charge on climate action and their transition towards more sustainable farming systems.

Some 100 farmers and 50 companies, including Meat Industry Ireland, Dairy Industry Ireland, Bord Bia, the Environmental Protection Agency and a number of co-ops are involved in the programme.

Due to COVID-19, the meeting was in person but physically distanced with an initial meeting of just 11 of the organisations and two of the farmers and it was held in Oak Park, Carlow.