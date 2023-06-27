Thomas Duffy, a former Macra president, completed his two-year term as vice president of the European Council of Young Farmers (CEJA) on 27 June. Duffy was elected CEJA vice president in 2021 after serving as Macra national president from 2019 to 2021.

The general assembly elects a president and four vice presidents from among its members, each of a different nationality. Peter Meedendorp was elected president at CEJA’s general assembly on 27 June while Elisabeth Hiden, Rudolfs Pulkstein, Matteo Pagliarini and Katharina Schobersberger were elected as vice-presidents.

Duffy now joins a club of past Macra presidents who have represented young farmers at the European levels of CEJA as either president or vice-president. These include former Macra Presidents Seumas O’Brien (Carlow) and Laurence Fallon (Roscommon) and Joe Healy (Galway) along with Alan Jagoe (Cork) and Seán Finan (Roscommon).

On completion of his appointment Thomas Duffy, said: “It’s been an honour to serve as CEJA vice president and to deliver for young farmers from Ireland and across Europe. We face challenging times as young farmers and I am fortunate to have been able to continue raising awareness of the issues facing young farmers and advocating on their behalf.”

Elaine Houlihan, Macra president explained how IFAC accountants have supported “our young farmer development groups and our European participation in CEJA”, and with this support she said: “Macra is able to represent and advocate on behalf of young famers at European level.”