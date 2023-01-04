While gas prices have gradually fallen to pre-war values and hence will reduce nitrogen cost for the coming year, if the last year has done nothing else, it has brought home the value of nutrients produced on farm.

Purchased phosphorus and potassium, will remain at a higher price level for 2023 as supply and transport restrictions limit availability. Both are the key ingredients in slurry, varying in quantities depending on what animals are eating. The fall in the price of nitrogen and the continued high price of P and K will mean the nutrient value in a typical 2,000 gallon tank of slurry is likely to be close to €100 per tank. This also means the nutrient value of slurry in a three-bay slatted tank is now close to €2,000.