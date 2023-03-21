Dunbia employs more than 5,000 people at 13 sites in the UK.

Irish-owned climate technology company ActionZero has announced a new collaboration with Dunbia to help cut out fossil fuel use at the company’s processing facility in Llanybydder, Wales.

Dunbia, a division of Dawn Meats, is one of Europe's leading food companies.

The deal is worth in excess of €3m and is expected to reduce carbon emissions at the Dunbia site by a minimum of 577t per year. ActionZero’s patented EscoPod heat pump system provides high-temperature water without the need for fossil fuels.

It is expected to reduce heating-related CO2 emissions at the Llanybydder site by a minimum of 58% and provide a minimum of 67% reduction in thermal system energy use.

Net zero plans

Dawn Meats plans to reach zero operational emissions by 2040.

Group CEO of Dawn Meats, Niall Browne, said: "We’re committed to investing in new technologies across all of our divisions to help us to reach our net-zero operational emissions target by 2040.

"We’re looking forward to seeing the positive results that ActionZero’s technology will have on our Dunbia site in Wales," he said.

ActionZero CEO Denis Collins also commented and said that by combining business opportunity with social good, Dawn Meats can create the right environment for great things to happen.

"We need companies and industries of all sizes to eliminate or drastically reduce the use of fossil fuels if we’re to successfully tackle the challenges of climate change.

"Dawn Meats and Dunbia are certainly leading the way in the food industry and we are delighted to be supporting them to reach their ambitious targets," Collins said.

Collaboration

ActionZero is already working with a range of companies in healthcare, industry and enterprise, including the Bons Secours Hospital along with several agri-food companies and public sector bodies.

"The Dunbia project represents yet another important inroad for ActionZero into the UK. It’s a major market for us and is a key strategic focus for 2023," Collins added.