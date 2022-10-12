For the first time in many years, British lamb is on its way to the US, with a shipment to arrive in time for a Meat Importers Council of America annual conference.
Sent from the Dunbia factory at Carmarthenshire in Wales, estimates from AHDB suggest that the US market could be worth £37m to the UK sheep sector over the first five years of trade.
The move follows a decision by US authorities in 2021 to rescind the “small ruminant rule”, originally put in place back in 1989 amid concerns about scrapie and BSE.
