The company said the purchase is an expansion of its West Country presence.

Duniba, the UK operation of Dawn Meats, announced on Friday morning that it is buying Cornwall-based lamb processor H R Jasper & Son.

The company said the purchase is an expansion of its West Country presence and will enhance Dunbia’s position as Britain’s “leading lamb and beef processor”.

In 2014, Dunbia had purchased the Jasper beef abattoir and boning facility in Cornwall. While there were no details of the purchase price in Friday’s deal, H R Jasper & Son accounts at Companies House showed the lamb processor made an operating profit of £700,000 on a turnover of £44m in the year ended March 2022.

Dunbia said all staff are being retained in the company following the takeover.

The purchase will increase Dawn Meats’ hold on the UK lamb and sheep market. In Ireland, the company is still waiting for a ruling from the competition authority on its proposed takeover of Kildare Chilling.