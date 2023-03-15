The theme of the farm walk at Loughgall held by AgriSearch in conjunction with AFBI, Dunbia and AHDB was efficient lamb production.

Dunbia announced it has agreed to purchase Cornwall-based lamb processor H R Jasper & Son. The company said the acquisition would enhance its position as Britain’s “leading lamb and beef processor.”

There were no details released on the price paid, and the company said there would be no staff changes following the takeover.

Dunbia had bought Jasper’s beef abattoir and boning facility in Cornwall in 2014.

The expansion in sheep processing in the UK comes as Dawn Meats is still waiting for a decision from the Irish competition authority’s (CCPC) phase 1 investigation into its takeover of Kildare Chilling.

The CCPC said they had received two submissions from third parties on the deal. Provided there have been no requests for further information, the latest date on which a decision can be given on the matter is 21 March.

Considering the complexity of the deal, and how significant it would be for the sheep sector in Ireland, it is likely that the CCPC would launch a phase 2 investigation, for which the time allowed is 120 working days. That means a final decision may not be made until 11 September.