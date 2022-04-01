The ferry operation for Dursey Island needs to get up and running as soon as possible, west Cork Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) Donal O’Donovan has said.

The cable car service has been suspended for repairs and a temporary ferry service was due to start on Friday.

O’Donovan said it was very disappointing that the replacement ferry service for Dursey Island is not in place as promised.

The IFA has said that Cork County Council only made contact with ferry operators on Friday.

Difficulties

“Farmers in the area have contacted me to point out the difficulties this will create for them. They are particularly disappointed that the service wasn’t put in place in time,” he said.

This matter is urgent, the IFA said, as lambing is under way and there are eight farmers with over 100 cattle and 600 ewes on the island who need access.

“This will be very disruptive for farmers who have cows and ewes on Dursey Island and who depend on a service to get them across to check on their livestock at this crucial time in the farming calendar,” he added.

O’Donovan appealed to the local authority to expedite the process to get a ferry operation up and running as soon as possible.

