Dutch milk companies are searching for new milk as supply in the Netherlands drops year after year. Some of the best dairy companies in the world need supply to allow them maintain contracts and meet new demand.

Milk supply in the Netherlands is falling rapidly and is set to drop more with new environmental restrictions in play. If we look back over the last five years alone, we see a big drop in milk collections. Annual milk supply was 14.3bn kg in 2016 and in 2021 it was closer to 13.6bn kg. We already know 2022 supply is down another 1% to-date.