Dairy farmers in the Netherlands were “shocked” when the government published a map outlining planned nitrogen emission reduction targets of up to 90% in some areas, according to dairy farmer Jesse Schevel.
Schevel, who milks 225 cows in Friesland in the north of the Netherlands alongside his family, said farmers were aware that plans would be put in place to curb the loss of nitrogen to the air, but that they never expected such drastic cuts as those put forward by the Dutch minister for nature and nitrogen Christianne van der Wal.
SHARING OPTIONS: