The Dutch government is advancing plans to phase out the nitrates derogation which allows Dutch farmers stock their farms at a higher rate.

Dutch farm organisations and dairy representative organisations now appear to be focused on the battle with government on what compensation is possible.

A figure of €130m has been mentioned and some organisations suggest this only works out at €170/ha for the 765,000ha under the derogation.

Other organisations suggest the decision to reduce stocking rate from 250kg to 170kg by 2026 is not yet definitive.

The other active Dutch government initiative is to try and prevent an increase in the maize area by setting regulations on the minimum area of grassland farms should have by 2027.

One proposal is that 70% of the total area used should be grassland by 2027.