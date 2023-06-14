Thousands of farmers in the Netherlands have joined protests against their government's new environmental laws.

Dutch farmers who join their government’s farmer buyout scheme will be banned from farming anywhere in Europe for the rest of their lives.

“The policymakers do not see what a stigma that is for farmers who never mistreated their animals or the environment,” said a very energised Jan Cees Vogelaar in reaction to the Dutch government’s plans to buyout farmers near Natura 2000 sites.

Vogelaar, a co-founder of Dutch Carbon Credits and strategic adviser to dairy companies in the Netherlands, also pointed out that the proposed 120% payout for farmers is based on valuations provided by the government, so the actual payment received could be less that what a farmer thinks they are entitled to.

“I think there will be modest interest in these plans,” he said, ahead of his presentation at the launch of the Irish Farmers Journal/KPMG Agribusiness report on Wednesday.

Vogelaar, who has spent time in Ireland since the late 1980s, said he is worried about how farming’s influence over policy is changing in Ireland.

He said the pro-farming, pro-rural country he used to know is falling victim to the same vocal minority who hold so much sway in the Netherlands.

