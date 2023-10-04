I hear there’s a temporary changing of the guard on Ear to the Ground as the new season kicks off next month. Helen Carroll is taking a step back this season, with her place being filled by Maeve Dineen, who previously hosted the show for three seasons.

Dineen, former business and farming editor of the Irish Independent, has been running a consultancy business and chairs the Financial Services and Pensions Ombudsman.

She rejoins Darragh McCullough and Ella McSweeney on RTÉ’s longest-running factual series.

Produced by Indiepics, the show has been featuring rural and agricultural stories since 1993, a mere 30 years.