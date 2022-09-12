Early community engagement by renewable energy developers is key to gaining acceptance within the community for a project, according to new research.

Research conducted by Cork University’s Dr Bernadette Power found that residents who live near a wind farm said that early engagement on the project was important.

This means one-to-one, face-to-face engagement with community liaison officers.

Her research, which was presented at the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) national energy research and policy conference, found that communities are not satisfied with the current level of engagement by developers.

Furthermore, allowing communities to have a say in decisions in relation to the number, size, height and location of the development was found to have a positive impact on acceptance.

This co-design approach was an area which needed more research, she explained.

However, she noted that it is hard to change the mind of objectors, hence the importance of early engagement.

Benefit sharing

The research also explored the role of benefit sharing in project acceptance. Community benefit schemes and co-ownership are two financial structures being used by wind farm developers in Ireland to help community groups accept a project.

While benefit sharing is not a panacea, it still has an important role to play, Dr Power found.

Measures include compensating those who live very close to the development and providing funds to the wider community.

While co-ownership models were preferred by local residents, she found a low willingness from community residents to volunteer to develop co-owned community projects.

Compensation

Feedback from her survey found that current compensation measures for residents were too low and had little impact on increasing acceptance.

Currently, any project funded under the Government's Renewable Electricity Support Scheme must pay a minimum of €1,000 to each household located within one kilometre of the development.

The research is being conducted as part of a partnership between researchers and major wind energy developer Coillte.